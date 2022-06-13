Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Another week has gone by, and still the Yankees are on top of the world. New York’s dominant regular season is no early-season fluke anymore, as they’ve stayed at or near the top the entire way through a third of the season. Now comes another tough stretch for the team, with expected playoff opponents in Tampa, Toronto, and Houston all on the docket, but even a so-so performance would still have them out in front — a strong run here, and they could be cruising through the first half.

The team as constructed is firing on all cylinders, and help could be arriving once the bullpen gets healthier and the trade deadline approaches. Now it becomes a question of just how good the team is, and what it most important to improve if necessary. Are they good enough at present to expect a World Series title? Do they need an addition or two, either in response to their opponents improving or just in general? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of June 16th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.