Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/13/22

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Matt Carpenter continued his incredible run as a Yankee on Sunday, homering twice in a blowout win over the Cubs. Through 10 games as a Yankee, he has six home runs and a 1.592 OPS. When asked if he was back to near his best, Carpenter gave some general platitudes, but didn’t entirely shoot the thought down.

New York Post | Jon Heyman: The Yankees’ red hot start to the season has them pretty clearly in the lead for the best record in baseball. At 44-16, they’re on pace for 119 wins, and people are starting to wonder if this team can make any sort of run at a historical regular season.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Just watching it with the naked eye, you could probably tell that Giancarlo Stanton’s home run against the Cubs on Saturday night was an absolute monster shot. Well, we got further confirmation from Statcast, which determined that it was the hardest hit ball of this season at 119.8 MPH. Stanton is an absolute freak of nature when it comes to that kind of stuff.

USA Today | Steve Gardner: Sunday’s game featured another notable home run speed-related record. Kyle Higashioka finally got on the home run leaderboard against the Cubs, homering twice in the series finale. The second of the two in particular was of note, as it came against position player pitcher Frank Schwindel. In one pitch to Higashioka, Schwindel pumped in a 35 MPH eephus, that the Yankees’ catcher duly dispatched into the stands. That is slowest pitch on record that has been hit for a home run.