Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Yanks crush Cubs on the field and on Twitter

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Yankees respond to Cubs

After Giancarlo Stanton just missed a home run in the first inning of Saturday’s game against the Cubs. The Cubs posted it on Twitter, and mocked the reaction of the fans in the Bronx to a fly ball. The Bombers ended up mashing six home runs in that game and scored 18 runs the next day. Safe to say the Yanks had the last laugh.

do you blame them? — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 12, 2022

Jose Trevino hits walk-off on son’s birthday

His first career walk-off was on Father’s Day. His second was on his late father’s birthday. The third? On his son’s fourth birthday. Crazy coincidences for Trevino in games where he is the hero. He deserves a spot in the All-Star Game. You should vote here!

Want to wish my little man back home a happy 4th birthday! Daddy loves you and will see you soon! pic.twitter.com/G2OP1TEzyV — Jose Trevino (@HipHipJose5) June 10, 2022

Volume up to hear the best fans in the world.. Goodnight New York see y’all tmrw! Let’s Go @Yankees pic.twitter.com/mYUjaUYriu — Jose Trevino (@HipHipJose5) June 11, 2022

Gleyber Torres excited to be home from the road trip

After the team was in Minnesota for a three-game set against the Twins, the Yankees returned home to play the Cubs and Rays. Torres was posing with the retired numbers hanging up on the wall and took one alone with Derek Jeter’s No. 2. Check it out!