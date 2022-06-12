New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs: Jameson Taillon vs. Keegan Thompson

After two very weird wins in a row, the Yankees got back to normal last night, clubbing the Cubs 8-0. They can sweep the series today, and as we say about 80 percent of the time, send one of their very best to the mound to do it.

Jameson Taillon is coming off his worst start of the year last week in Minnesota, where he went just four innings allowing nine hits. Aside from that outing, he’s been nothing short of outstanding, and on a team with one looming free agent, very little has been made of Taillon’s own free agent price rising seemingly every time he takes the ball. He enters play with a 2.73 ERA and 3.03 FIP, bolstered by the best walk rate in baseball.

Keegan Thompson is having a strong sophomore season, with a contact-focused approach that’s generated a groundball rate over 50 percent. He’s the kind of pitcher that will probably always outpace his FIP because he drives so many ground balls, but his 1.12 HR/9 rate is higher than you’d like to see and when you face this lineup, you run the risk of a repeat of last night.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, NY

First Pitch: 1:35 PM EDT

TV Broadcast: YES, Marquee Sports Network

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, 670 The Score

Online Stream: MLB.tv

