Around the Empire: Yankees news - 6/12/22

NY Post | Greg Joyce: Jose Trevino has found the right time to be the hero. His clutch hits over the past couple of weeks have endeared him to Yankees fans, but he’s already been a hit in the Yankees clubhouse. Trevino was brought in to be a defensive specialist in platoon with Kyle Higashioka and he’s thrived in the role, but his ability to focus on his work behind the plate has enabled some major confidence when he steps up there with lumber of his own. Aaron Boone says that the team wants to get Higgy going a bit and keep rotating the two, but I don’t think anyone would complain if Trevino gets the lion’s share of the starts.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Aroldis Chapman has been on the injured list since May 24th, but he’s getting healthier and nearing a return to the Yankee bullpen. His first test came on Saturday, when he was set to throw a bullpen session before the Yankees demolished the Cubs. Chapman will likely throw a couple more sessions assuming this first run went well, and then the team will start to schedule his rehab. Once that gets underway, we’ll see if Chapman would be comfortable sliding into a different role after Clay Holmes has taken the reins as closer.

NY Post | Ryan Dunleavy: Ron Marinaccio’s parents have tried to make it to as many games as possible since their son joined his childhood icons — the New York Yankees. They opted to skip out on Friday’s contest, and the universe pulled some strings to get Marinaccio up in the 13th inning with a chance to earn his first MLB win. Sure enough, Marinaccio got the job done and Trevino did his in the bottom half to seal the deal — and his parents woke back up in time to see it all go down.

Sports Illustrated | Pat Ragazzo: There’s been an endless stream of people wondering when Aaron Hicks or Joey Gallo will get designated for assignment (spoiler alert, it won’t happen), but there is some speculation about whether one or both could get traded at the deadline this year. Gallo has some potential as a new environment, new hitter bet, but the team could roll with him through his walk year to not rock the ship and because he’s starting to find his power stroke. Meanwhile, Hicks’ concerning metrics while seemingly healthy and his lengthy remaining contract indicate that teams are unlikely to seek out a deal for him. Thus, it’s likely that both players remain in pinstripes for at least this season.

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: Matt Carpenter may not have much playing time on this team, but he’s managed to make his mark in the at-bats that he’s gotten. That’s been a major boon for the Yankees, but it also surely stings for their archrival in Boston — the Red Sox were one of a few teams looking into acquiring Carpenter after the Rangers released him.