Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/12/22

Another day, another series win. The Yankees have made a habit of winning series this year, and they clinched one more with an easy, fun victory over the Cubs yesterday. They’ll turn to Jameson Taillon to try to bring home a sweep today. He’ll be opposed by Chicago right-hander Keegan Thompson, who’s had some success in a small sample this year.

On the site, Estevão discusses how crucial it was for the Yankees to get on a roll against a softer section of their schedule, with a tough slate of games coming up the next few weeks. Also, Jesse touches on the joy of stories like Jose Trevino, and Chris looks at how Aaron Boone ranks among Yankee managers across history.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market), Marquee Sports Network

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. How many home runs will Gleyber Torres finish the season with?

2. Were you surprised to see the Rangers drop four in a row to be eliminated from the NHL playoffs?