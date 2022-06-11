Yankees 8, Cubs 0: Bombers stage their own personal home run derby

While they eventually got the win, Friday night’s game was not exactly a strong display from the Yankees’ offense. They scored just two runs, having gone 1-for-19 with runners in scoring position.

On Saturday, offense was not an issue. Up and down the lineup, Yankee hitters were crushing the ball, turning the game into their own personal home run derby. In total, they recorded six home runs on the day with Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, Jose Trevino, Anthony Rizzo, and Aaron Judge (with two) all going deep.

Meanwhile, overshadowed by his offense going off, Jordan Montgomery gave the Yankees seven solid innings, allowing five hits and no runs. During a season where he’s been on the wrong end of run support, he got more than enough in this one. Pretty much everyone contributed as the Yankees cruised to an 8-0 win over the Cubs.

The slugfest for the Yankees got rolling pretty much immediately. Slotted into the leadoff spot, Aaron Judge got the game started with a bang. On the second pitch of the game, he went deep with a home run, his 23rd of the year, giving the Yankees the very early lead.

After that, Cubs’ starter Matt Swarmer held the Yankees in check for a little while. However, please note an emphasis on the “little while.”

With one out in the fourth, Stanton stepped to the plate and proceeded to hit one of the more ridiculous home runs you’ll see.

Just a 119.8 mph line drive off the 2nd deck ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3TRzMtx8gW — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 12, 2022

The massive shot off the second deck in left was the hardest hit ball of the season at 119.8 mph. The derby was only just starting, though. Torres followed him with another as the Yankees went back-to-back.

Then in the fifth, they hit another three. Trevino, Judge (#24 on the year), and Rizzo added three more solo shots. Throughout all of that, the Cubs had kept Swarmer in the game, dooming him to joining an rather unfortunate list. He became just the second pitcher in MLB history to allow six solo homers in a game, joining the wonderfully nicknamed Hollis “Sloppy” Thurston.

Swarmer’s day ended after that, but the runs didn’t. The Yankees picked up two more in the sixth, although these ones didn’t come on home runs. They added three more hits in the inning, including Trevino, who recorded his third of the day. Isiah Kiner-Falefa drove in one run with a single and Judge brough home another via sacrifice fly.

Had the Yankees not added those two more runs, they would’ve actually set a franchise record. If they had only finished on six runs, it would’ve been the most they’ve scored in a game with every run coming on a solo home run. The record still remains a game from 2004 against the Tigers, where they won 5-1 with five solo homers.

Montgomery departed after the seventh inning as Aaron Boone turned the game over to Ron Marinaccio. He threw a scoreless inning, followed by another from Lucas Luetge in the ninth.

It wasn’t a close game in the late innings, and it wasn’t against a particularly good opponent. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the win was one of the purely most fun we’ll see all season.

