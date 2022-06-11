New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs: Jordan Montgomery vs. Matt Swarmer

Despite it finishing just 2-1, last night was a long one for the Yankees and Cubs, as it took 13 innings to find a winner. In the end, Jose Trevino delivered with his second walk-off hit of the season as the Yankees picked up the win. Today, they’ll go for the series win in the second game of the set in the Bronx.

Tonight, the Yankees will send Jordan Montgomery to the hill. Montgomery finally got his first win of the season back on May 31st, and followed that up with a solid start last Sunday against the Tigers. In his last three starts, he’s gone at least six innings every time, putting up a 2.33 ERA over that time.

After his heroics last night, Trevino will get the start behind the plate. Meanwhile, Joey Gallo is back in the starting lineup with the Cubs sending a righty to the hill.

Said righty is Matt Swarmer, who is making his third career MLB start. Swarmer has been very solid so far, putting up two starts of six innings and one run ball.

Come join us in the game thread as these two teams to try better their efforts with RISP after last night’s performance.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, NY

First Pitch: 7:15 PM EDT

TV Broadcast: FOX

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 (NYY), 670 The Score (CHC)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

