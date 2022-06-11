Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/11/22

The Yankees keep on winning, even through a slog of a game like last night’s. 13 innings and a heap of baserunners in scoring position stranded was all forgotten when Jose Trevino found the pinch-hit, walk-off base hit to end it, securing a win against a team that by all rights shouldn’t have been hanging with the Yankees as long as they did. Now they’ll look to secure another series win today and improve on an MLB-best 24-7 home record.

Before the action gets going, Peter has you covered on catching up with the rest of the league action from last night. After that, Andrés looks into Joey Gallo’s recent aggressive mindset at the plate and the improvements he’s made with it while Dan highlights some names to watch out for now that the FCL and DSL are underway. Chris makes a comparison with Seiya Suzuki in town to the team’s current outfield and whether they should have made a run at him in free agency, and Matt showcases what a popular new AI did with his suggestions for Yankees art.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Is there any argument for Jose Trevino to not be the starting catcher at this point?

2. Will the Rangers season end tonight, or do we get a Game 7?