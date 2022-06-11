Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Buxton blasts off again

What can’t Jose Trevino do? As soon as he stepped into the box pinch-hitting in the 13th, you just knew he was gonna win the game. The first four hours might’ve been a slog, but it was all worth it to experience that one moment of elation. Let’s see how the rest of the Yankees’ AL rivals did on this long night of baseball.

The Blue Jays put on a hitting clinic against the Tigers, showing how it’s done against inferior opposition. They scored two in the first on a pair of RBI doubles from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk before really laying on the lumber in the second. À la the Twins off Gerrit Cole, the Blue Jays launched three home runs in quick succession off Elvin Rodríguez. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. started with a solo shot followed by a Cavan Biggio walk before George Springer and Bo Bichette went back-to-back to make it 6-0 Jays.

They would score a pair in the fifth and sixth to put this one into blowout territory. Meanwhile, José Berríos was dealing, going eight innings giving up one run on five hits against five strikeouts as the Blue Jays went on to win this one 10-1.

Byron Buxton is continuing to prove that, when healthy, he is one of the best players in the game. After launching a pair of home runs off Gerrit Cole on Thursday, Buxton repeated the feat last night against Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Both were solo shots, the first coming in the first and the second sparking a six-run onslaught by the Twins in the fifth.

Carlos Correa also homered in back-to-back games, a two-run shot in the eighth giving the Twins some much-needed insurance runs after the Rays attempted a comeback with Randy Arozarena and Vidal Brujan going back-to-back to lead off the seventh. Minnesota would go on to win 9-4, giving them 24 runs scored across their last three games.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar had monster nights, each blasting a pair of home runs to go along with three RBI. Chisholm led off the game with a long ball off Luis Garcia and added a two-run shot in the fifth to knock Garcia from the game.

Aguilar matched Chisholm’s feat with a solo shot in the first and a two-run bomb in the fifth.

The Astros wouldn’t go away, with Michael Brantley and Kyle Tucker each launching a solo shots — Brantley’s coming in the first and Tucker’s coming in the seventh. However, it was not enough as they fell, 7-4. Houston now has lost four of their last six after a scorching May that saw them go 21-8.

Boston jumped out to an early lead on a Xander Bogaerts RBI double in the first and a J.D. Martinez home run to lead off the third. The score remained at 2-0 until Jesse Winker mashed a two-run tater in the fifth off Rich Hill. It wouldn’t remain tied for long, with Boston reestablishing their two-run lead in the seventh via a Bobby Dalbec solo home run and Martinez run-scoring GIDP. The Mariners tried to mount a comeback, scoring a run in the eighth on a procession of two-out singles, and even put two on with one out in the ninth. It wasn’t enough, with the Red Sox hanging on for a 4-3 victory and their eighth win in their last nine games.