New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs: Luis Severino vs Wade Miley

After a wild end to that series in Minnesota, the Yankees come home for a three-game interleague set against the Cubs over the weekend.

The opening act of this series will pin a couple of very different starting pitchers. Luis Severino takes the ball for the Yankees against the veteran southpaw Wade Miley. It’s a battle of power against finesse.

Severino has really taken a step forward in his last four starts, in which he’s thrown 26.1 innings allowing only five earned runs, and four of those came in the outing against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 29th. That means that Sevy has allowed only one earned run in three of his last four starts.

Miley on the other hand will only be making his fourth start of the year as he got a late start to the season. The 12-year major leaguer has a 3.38 ERA over 16 innings so far in 2022.

The Cubs are off to a rather slow start at 23-33 and those 10 games below .500 can be attributed to a poor showing against right-handed pitching as the team is 15-25 facing righties — something that the Yankees will look to take advantage of with Severino on the mound.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, NY

First Pitch: 7:05 PM EDT

TV Broadcast: Amazon Prime Video, Marquee Sports Network

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, 670 The Score

Online Stream: MLB.tv

