Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/10/22

A week ago, we were soaking in the glow of the perfect game attempts from Jameson Taillon and Gerrit Cole. Things changed in a hurry, with Cole submitting a horrifying start last night, one that included seven runs and five dingers. Yet one thing has remained constant: the Yankees winning. The Yankees found a way to come back and take the series in Minnesota, and they just have shown no signs of stopping the winning ways any time.

On the site today, catch up on what happened in the AL last night, and look ahead to the series with Chicago with Peter’s preview. Matt reviews other great pitching runs in Yankee history, in light of last week’s incredible streak from the rotation, and Peter also breaks down how the Yankee staff has attacked hitters late in games. Andrés explains why it’s just fine that the Yankees are homer-reliant, and Ryan delivers the answers to this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Have Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks turned a corner?

2. Where does last night’s comeback rank among the best wins of this season?