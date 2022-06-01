Yankees-Angels game postponed by rain, doubleheader scheduled for Thursday

The Yankees announced that tonight’s game has been postponed due to the forecast of inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, June 2nd. Tickets dated for the game originally scheduled for today —Wednesday, June 1st — will be valid only for Game 1 of tomorrow’s doubleheader scheduled for 1:05 P.M. EDT, or may be exchanged for a later contest. Tickets for the originally scheduled game tomorrow will only be valid for Game 2 of the doubleheader scheduled for 7:05 P.M. EDT.

This rainout comes at a bit of an inconvenient time, with the team just coming off an off-day Monday and with further inclement weather forecast for tomorrow. That being said, they will take all the rest they can get with 13 games scheduled over the next 13 days. Additionally, this gives the starting rotation — which has collectively pitched deep into games lately while the bullpen remains short-staffed due to injury — a bit of a breather while also spelling an offense that has been without Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson. Nestor Cortes will presumably still pitch his turn through the rotation, but it remains to be seen if they leave the rotation unchanged or go to a spot starter for one of the games. Clarke Schmidt and JP Sears would be the likeliest candidates for that role.

First pitch is slated for 1:05 P.M. EDT tomorrow, but as I alluded to, the weather is looking just as ominous, so keep an eye on this space for news of further delays and/or postponements.