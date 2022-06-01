New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels: Nestor Cortes vs. Reid Detmers

The Yankees took the first contest of this mammoth three-game clash of the titans of the game. Aaron Judge robbed Shohei Ohtani of a first-inning home run while the Yankees pitching held Mike Trout hitless. They will need another complete team performance tonight if they are to replicate last night’s 9-1 victory.

Nestor Cortes gets the ball for his 10th outing of the year, and will look to continue his trend of giving the Yankees good length on the days he starts. He is averaging just over seven innings per start across his last four and a tick under six innings on the year, continuing the broader pattern of Yankees starters going deeper into games while the bullpen deals with significant absences. He currently sports the second-best ERA (1.70), fifth-best FIP (2.56) and sixth-best K-BB% (24.3 percent) among qualified starters in MLB and with each successive stellar start he further solidifies his status as one of the top pitchers in the game.

Reid Detmers will get his first taste of Yankee Stadium. The 22 year old rookie was selected 10th overall by the Angels in the 2020 draft, debuting at Angel Stadium just 13 months after officially signing with the team. He tossed the season’s first solo no-hitter on May 10th against the Rays in only his 11th career MLB start. He throws a four-seamer at 93 mph and a slider with the 25th-most downward movement vs. average of any slider in baseball. Despite that, Detmers uses a low-70s curveball as his go-to strikeout pitch while featuring a changeup exclusively against righties. In eight starts, the lefty is 2-2 with a 4.65 ERA, 5.01 FIP, and 27 strikeouts in 40.2 innings.

The Yankees make two changes to the lineup that put up nine runs in last night’s contest. Aaron Hicks bafflingly replaces Matt Carpenter despite the former’s struggles and the latter’s two-run home run last night. Judge will move from center to DH as manager Aaron Boone seemingly aims to get the big man off his feet a little bit. Even more bizarre is Jose Trevino getting booted from the lineup a day after his three-hit performance that included a two-run home run and a brilliant pickoff throw to first. The Yankees instead turn to Kyle Higashioka behind the plate, perhaps the one player on the roster struggling more to hit than Hicks. Very puzzling indeed.

As for the Angels, they make only one change to the lineup that was silenced by Jordan Montgomery, Miguel Castro, and David McKay. Kurt Suzuki replaces Max Stassi at catcher, which is really encouraging to see after Suzuki lost consciousness after getting hit in the neck with a pitch during the Angels’ 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday. Taylor Ward, Ohtani, and Trout keep their places as perhaps the most formidable trio at the top of any batting order in baseball.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, Bally Sports West, FS1

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.