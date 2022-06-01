Today on Pinstripe Alley - 6/1/22

The calendar has flipped, and the Yankees head into June with a healthy lead in the AL East and a slim one in the American League at large. May was a more chaotic month than April, highlighted (or rather, lowlighted) by a run of injuries that were noticeably missing from the early season stretch. Will June bring more of the same for the Yankees, and will the injuries pile on or resolve themselves shortly? Only time will tell.

What won’t take much time is reading what we’ve got for you today. Andrew starts us off with a recap of last night’s rival action, and John has our monthly poll on Brian Cashman’s job approval. Andrés examines how Gleyber Torres has come around to be a deserving full-time starter again, Erin looks into whether the 2022 lineup is actually more multifaceted than last year’s, Esteban breaks down if there is anything Joey Gallo can do to turn it around, and Chris kicks around the idea of scooping up Dallas Keuchel for a bullpen role.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

AD

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports West, FS1

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Will the AL MVP be someone playing in this series?

2. Anthony Rizzo led the team in homers in April, and Aaron Judge led the team in May. Will someone else lead the team in homers for June?