Yankees prospects: Tarpons get no-hit, Wesneski gets rocked

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 3-7 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs

CF Estevan Florial 3-4, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 SB

LF Tim Locastro 0-3

LF Oliver Dunn 0-0

SS Oswald Peraza 0-4

DH Greg Bird 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 K

2B Derek Dietrich 1-3, 1 R

3B Phillip Evans 2-4, 1 RBI

1B Ronald Guzmán 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K

C Max McDowell 0-4, 1 K

RF Ender Inciarte 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K



Hayden Wesneski 1.2 IP, 7 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 2 HR (loss) — easily his worst start of the year

Michael Gomez 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 3 K

Shane Greene 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 K

Trevor Lane 2 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 1 K

Shelby Miller 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Double-A Somerset Patriots: Off-day

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 2-4 at Aberdeen IronBirds

2B Cooper Bowman 0-3, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 SB — 20th stolen base of the year

SS Trey Sweeney 1-3, 1 K, 2 SB

CF Everson Pereira 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB

C Anthony Seigler 0-2, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K

1B Eric Wagaman 0-4, 1 K

3B Tyler Hardman 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K

DH Spencer Henson 0-4, 1 K

LF James Nelson 1-4, 2 K, 1 SB, 1 CS

RF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB, 1 CS



Blane Abeyta 5.1 IP, 4 R, 4 H, 5 BB (loss)

Alex Mauricio 2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Nelson L. Alvarez 0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 0-5 (7) at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels

SS Alexander Vargas 0-3, 1 K

CF Jasson Dominguez 0-1, 2 BB, 1 K

C Antonio Gomez 0-3, 1 K

1B Anthony Garcia 0-3, 1 K, throwing error

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, 3 K

LF Grant Richardson 0-1, 1 BB, 1 K

2B Benjamin Cowles 0-2

RF Alan Mejia 0-2

DH Ben Rice 0-2 — sometimes you throw a seven-inning no-no, sometimes you get no-hit for seven innings



Tyrone Yulie 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 4 K

Harold Cortijo 1.1 IP, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 3 K (loss)

Jack Neely 1.2 IP, 0 R, 4 K