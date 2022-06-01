Yankees prospects: Tarpons get no-hit, Wesneski gets rocked

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 3-7 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs
CF Estevan Florial 3-4, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 SB
LF Tim Locastro 0-3
LF Oliver Dunn 0-0
SS Oswald Peraza 0-4
DH Greg Bird 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 K
2B Derek Dietrich 1-3, 1 R
3B Phillip Evans 2-4, 1 RBI
1B Ronald Guzmán 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
C Max McDowell 0-4, 1 K
RF Ender Inciarte 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K
Hayden Wesneski 1.2 IP, 7 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 2 HR (loss) — easily his worst start of the year
Michael Gomez 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 3 K
Shane Greene 1.1 IP, 0 R, 2 K
Trevor Lane 2 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 1 K
Shelby Miller 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K
Double-A Somerset Patriots: Off-day
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 2-4 at Aberdeen IronBirds
2B Cooper Bowman 0-3, 2 R, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 SB — 20th stolen base of the year
SS Trey Sweeney 1-3, 1 K, 2 SB
CF Everson Pereira 1-2, 1 RBI, 1 BB
C Anthony Seigler 0-2, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K
1B Eric Wagaman 0-4, 1 K
3B Tyler Hardman 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K
DH Spencer Henson 0-4, 1 K
LF James Nelson 1-4, 2 K, 1 SB, 1 CS
RF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB, 1 CS
Blane Abeyta 5.1 IP, 4 R, 4 H, 5 BB (loss)
Alex Mauricio 2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Nelson L. Alvarez 0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 BB
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 0-5 (7) at Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
SS Alexander Vargas 0-3, 1 K
CF Jasson Dominguez 0-1, 2 BB, 1 K
C Antonio Gomez 0-3, 1 K
1B Anthony Garcia 0-3, 1 K, throwing error
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-3, 3 K
LF Grant Richardson 0-1, 1 BB, 1 K
2B Benjamin Cowles 0-2
RF Alan Mejia 0-2
DH Ben Rice 0-2 — sometimes you throw a seven-inning no-no, sometimes you get no-hit for seven innings
Tyrone Yulie 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 4 K
Harold Cortijo 1.1 IP, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 3 K (loss)
Jack Neely 1.2 IP, 0 R, 4 K
Loading comments...