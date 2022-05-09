VOTE: How many wins will the Yankees reach in 2022?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Yankees fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Yankees are finally back to regular action again after three days off due in part to torrid rain in the Bronx, and on Monday afternoon, they became the first American League team to hit the 20-win mile marker. They also joined the crosstown rival Mets as the only two MLB teams with 20 as of press time, and they’ve won six consecutive series. The promising start was keyed by a 15-6 April that ended with the team in the midst of an 11-game winning streak.

So we want to hear from you! Through the SB Nation Reacts survey series, we can get the consensus fanbase thoughts on a few different topics. Who do you think was the Yankees’ April MVP? And more importantly for the long-term success of this 2022 team, what will be the Yankees’ win total by the end of the season?

We absolutely acknowledge that it’s early, but that’s what makes the prediction exercise more fun. So many possibilities (both good and bad, to be clear) sit in this team’s future. Vote and below and we’ll revisit the results soon!

