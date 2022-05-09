New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers: Nestor Cortes vs. Jon Gray

After what’s been a weird couple days, the Yankees will finally wrap up their series against the Rangers this afternoon in the Bronx. Rainouts forced the teams into a doubleheader yesterday and cut into what was supposed to be a scheduled off-day today.

For the finale, the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes to the hill. Last time out, Cortes had his worst start of the season, lasting just four innings against the Blue Jays. He only allowed two runs, but struggled a bit, walking four batters.

Behind him, it’s a Aaron Judge in center field/Giancarlo Stanton in right field day as Josh Donaldson will DH and Aaron Hicks takes a seat. Jose Trevino will be behind the plate after a day game after night game-ish situation.

Taking the mound for Texas will be former Rockies starter Jon Gray, who will be making his second start back from an IL stint. He hasn’t had a great season so far, coming in with a 7.50 ERA, including allowing three runs in three innings in his return last Tuesday.

Can the Yankees keep their series winning streak going or will they continue their weekend malaise this afternoon?

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, NY

First Pitch: 1:05 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: YES, Bally Sports Southwest, MLB Network (out-of-network only)

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Online Stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook