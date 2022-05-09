Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/9/22

Given the nature of the long day of baseball, most doubleheaders end in splits, but it’s hard to not be a little frustrated by how Sunday turned out for the Yankees. Maybe it was just the rust after three straight days off, but 4 runs in 18 innings against a pitching staff as shaky as the Rangers’ is not good. Frankly, the Yankees were lucky to win game one since their own pitching was excellent. Let’s just hope that the bats show up this afternoon since a home series loss to this Texas team would not be well-received (to put it charitably).

Today on the site, Matt will refresh us on what the Yankees’ rivals did yesterday, Josh will look into Aaron Judge’s absolute best-case scenario for 2022, and Esteban will discuss Judge as well — mainly about whether he is at his best when he’s consistently putting the ball in the air. Later, Peter will check in on the players who the Yankees let go back in March and Ryan will post the weekly mailbag prompt.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

Fun Question:

1. Since the Yankees will need a sixth starter for Thursday, who should pitch?

2. I’ve probably seen at least 100 dumb Carvana commercials over the past couple years, but do you know anyone who’s ever actually used them? (This is not an ad, it’s an honest question.)