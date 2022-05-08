New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers: Jordan Montgomery vs. Glenn Otto

After Gleyber Torres’ walk-off homer to win the opener, game two of today’s doubleheader is here, just like that. Jordan Montgomery looks to follow up Gerrit Cole’s start with another solid outing of his own. In his last game, Montgomery threw five innings of two-run baseball against the Toronto Blue Jays, with five strikeouts. Another inning (or dare we hope for two) of length from Montgomery would go a long way on a doubleheader day.

Montgomery will be matched by Glenn Otto, the rookie right-hander who was a part of the player package that the Yankees sent to the Rangers for Joey Gallo last season. Getting shut down by Otto would certainly leave a bad taste in your mouth, considering Gallo’s middling results so far. This is only Otto’s third start of the season, however, and he has yet to get past the fifth inning. He has shown strikeout ability, with 10 over 9.1 innings pitched in 2022 to date.

DJ LeMahieu and Marwin Gonzalez manned the left side of the Yankees’ infield in the first game, and manager Aaron Boone has exchanged them for the more familiar duo of Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton swap places between right field to DH, Jose Trevino catches Montgomery, and today’s 27th man call-up, Estevan Florial, will start in center field as Aaron Hicks moves to left and Gallo takes a seat.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, NY

First Pitch: 5:15 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: YES, Bally Sports Southwest

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Online Stream: MLB.tv

