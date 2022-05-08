New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers: Gerrit Cole vs. Dane Dunning

Postponements are never fun, and they’re especially brutal when both teams are coming off hot streaks, albeit of different levels. The Yankees and Rangers get set for a doubleheader on Sunday after the weather prevented the teams from playing on both Friday and Saturday. Combined with the off-day on Thursday, that means the Yankees haven’t played for three days in a row.

New York lost its last ball game in excruciating fashion, leaving the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, down by a run. However, they’re still winners of 11 out of their last 12, and also haven’t dropped a series since mid-April, when they took just one of three in Baltimore.

The Rangers on the other hand have won their last four games against two contenders, the Phillies and the Braves. The flip side is that prior to those four straight wins, the Rangers had dropped — you guessed it — their last four games. On the season, they’re 10-14, trailing three teams in the AL West and with the same win total as the last-place A’s (10-17).

Gerrit Cole takes the ball for the first game of the doubleheader looking to improve his form, after what can be described as a shaky start to the 2022 season. The Rangers will send out Dane Dunning, taking advantage of the fact they haven’t played a game since last Wednesday, to skip some turns in the rotation.

The left side of the Yankees’ infield is a little different for Game 1, as DJ LeMahieu and Marwin Gonzalez are in at third base and shortstop, respectively, for Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa (who are now likely locks to play Game 2). Kyle Higashioka is catching Gerrit Cole again, paving the way for Jose Trevino to catch Jordan Montgomery in the second game.

The big bats that the Rangers have acquired are off to slow starts, especially Mitch Garver and Marcus Semien, but you know it’s only a matter of time before they get going. It remains to be seen if that will happen in Yankee Stadium.

How to watch:

Location: Yankee Stadium - Bronx, NY

First Pitch: 1:35 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports Southwest

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Online Stream: MLB.tv

