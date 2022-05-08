Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/8/22

Third time’s the charm, am I right? The rain has kept the Yankees and Rangers from kicking off this series for two nights in a row, and now they’re set to play two full games in one day. Add on top the makeup game tomorrow when that was supposed to be a day off, and it’s far from an optimal schedule — but it can be made better by starting it all off with some wins up front.

Before the doubleheader gets going, feel free to check out some of the stuff we’ve got prepared for you today. Jesse slides in before this 23-game-in-22-days stretch to highlight some of the under-the-radar narratives that could play a factor in the team’s success for this run. After that, Dan examines some mock drafts that diverge from the Yankees’ recent draft plans, Estevão reviews the first month in AL East action, and Joe brings us the latest social media spotlight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers

Game 1:

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

Steaming: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

Game 2:

Time: 30 minutes after Game 1 ends

TV: YES Network, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

Fun Question:

1. Are you glad to have nine-inning doubleheaders back?

2. Predictions on the Yankees’ W-L for this 23-game streak?