Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Happy Mother’s Day from the Yanks

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Happy Mother’s Day!

Happy Mother’s Day to all of the amazing moms out there! The Yanks are sporting a lot of pink out there today in honor of the day. The players also had plenty of kind words to say about their mothers. From Aaron Judge, to Gerrit Cole and Josh Donaldson, check it out!

Happy Mother's Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qg5S6FPxOl — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 8, 2022

Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge wishes his Mom and all the mothers out there a happy #MothersDay! pic.twitter.com/lMRfahbG3f — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 8, 2022

Gerrit Cole

"Hi Mom, I love you!"



Gerrit Cole shares a #MothersDay message to his mother and wife pic.twitter.com/K3m5N26bY9 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 8, 2022

Josh Donaldson

Josh Donaldson: "No one loves you like your Mom loves you."#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/2m7rvAgJun — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 8, 2022

Masahiro Tanaka honored in Japan

Congratulations to Masa on reaching 1,500 career innings pitched in Nippon Professional Baseball! In his seven years with the Yankees, he tossed 1,054.1 innings with a 3.74 ERA. This season for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, Tanaka has pitched in 5 games with 32 strikeouts and an impressive 1.46 ERA. See how the team honored him for reaching that milestone this past week!

Judge meets a young fan in Toronto

After hitting a home run against the Blue Jays, a Blue Jays fan who caught the ball turned around and gave it to a young fan who was wearing an Aaron Judge t-shirt. His reaction was priceless and went viral. The next day he was able to meet up with Judge in the dugout, which was an amazing gesture by No. 99.