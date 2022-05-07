Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/7/22

NY Post | Greg Joyce: Michael King has been the star of the bullpen for the Yankees, and one of if not the best reliever in the game overall. His dominance through the first month of the season has been a major breakout, but the Yankees noticed signs in his stint with the team last season that indicated he was on his way up the ladder. His ability to consistently attack the strike zone this year has been a major area of improvement, combined with the finesse he’s shown throwing the Kluberball that the ex-Yankee imparted on him last year.

NJ.com | Mike Rosenstein: Trevor Story was one of the prized shortstops on the free agent market last offseason, but the Yankees not only passed on him but watched him sign with their archrivals in Boston. That hasn’t been much of a worry so far, however, as Story has been mired in a slump and now is drawing the ire of the Boston media after no-showing a postgame media opportunity. The former is the more important part here since the New York media is far from innocent of their own potshots, but it does appear that the Sox have created a bit of a mess for themselves. I’m sure that the Yankees approve.

CBS Sports | R.J. Anderson: Joey Gallo was as cold as ice to start the year, and his Yankees tenure in general hasn’t gone as expected. There’s a number of reasons for that, and Anderson dives into a few theories here — including how the shift has affected him, how Gallo could be missing his own adjustments, and how the baseball itself plays a factor. Gallo’s been beginning to turn things around, but this cold streak is a case study for finding your way through a slump.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Everyone’s eyes are aimed at the Anthony Volpes and Jasson Dominguezs of the Yankee farm system, but there’s a host of productive players making a name for themselves. Double-A Somerset has a pair that are on the rise according to their coaching staff, with pitcher Jhony Brito and infielder Chad Bell drawing praise for their work on the organization’s most successful level of the minors so far.