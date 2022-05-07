 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Yankees prospects: Jasson Dominguez launches second homer in Tampa win

Recapping the Yankees’ minor league affiliates’ results from May 6th.

By Jake Devin
Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 8-7 (ten innings) at Rochester Red Wings

SS Oswald Peraza 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K, SB
CF Estevan Florial 1-3, 2 BB, 1 K, 3 SB
RF Phillip Evans 0-5, 2 K, fielding error
1B Greg Bird 1-4, 1 BB, 2 K
C Max McDowell 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI
DH David Freitas 0-4, 1 BB
2B José Peraza 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K
3B Armando Alvarez 1-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K, throwing error
LF Matt Pita 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K, SB

Matt Krook 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R (5 ER), 3 BB, 1 K
David McKay 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Trevor Lane 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 0 K
Ron Marinaccio 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Zach Greene 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Greg Weissert 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (win)

Double-A Somerset Patriots: Postponed vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats, makeup scheduled as part of doubleheader on Sunday

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Postponed at Jersey Shore BlueClaws, makeup scheduled as part of doubleheader on Sunday

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 9-3 at Bradenton Marauders

SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, 2B, 1 RBI, 2 K, throwing error
CF Jasson Dominguez 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K — second dinger of the year for Dominguez
1B Anthony Garcia 1-5, 2B, 1 RBI, 2 K
LF Madison Santos 0-3, 2B, 2 BB, 2 K
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-5, 1 K, SB
RF Grant Richardson 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K
C Anthony Seigler 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K
DH Roberto Chirinos 1-5, 1 RBI, 2 K
2B Luis Santos 1-3, 1 BB

Juan Carela 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HR (win)
Rylan Anderson 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (hold)
Carlos Gomez 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 1 K

