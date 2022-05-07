Yankees prospects: Jasson Dominguez launches second homer in Tampa win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 8-7 (ten innings) at Rochester Red Wings
SS Oswald Peraza 0-4, 1 BB, 2 K, SB
CF Estevan Florial 1-3, 2 BB, 1 K, 3 SB
RF Phillip Evans 0-5, 2 K, fielding error
1B Greg Bird 1-4, 1 BB, 2 K
C Max McDowell 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI
DH David Freitas 0-4, 1 BB
2B José Peraza 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K
3B Armando Alvarez 1-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K, throwing error
LF Matt Pita 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 K, SB
Matt Krook 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R (5 ER), 3 BB, 1 K
David McKay 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K
Trevor Lane 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 0 K
Ron Marinaccio 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Zach Greene 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K
Greg Weissert 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (win)
The RailRiders take the lead in the top of the tenth on a Max McDowell RBI-single to CF pic.twitter.com/mW7gMdfjPx— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 7, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: Postponed vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats, makeup scheduled as part of doubleheader on Sunday
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Postponed at Jersey Shore BlueClaws, makeup scheduled as part of doubleheader on Sunday
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 9-3 at Bradenton Marauders
SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, 2B, 1 RBI, 2 K, throwing error
CF Jasson Dominguez 2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K — second dinger of the year for Dominguez
1B Anthony Garcia 1-5, 2B, 1 RBI, 2 K
LF Madison Santos 0-3, 2B, 2 BB, 2 K
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-5, 1 K, SB
RF Grant Richardson 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K
C Anthony Seigler 1-3, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K
DH Roberto Chirinos 1-5, 1 RBI, 2 K
2B Luis Santos 1-3, 1 BB
Juan Carela 5.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HR (win)
Rylan Anderson 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (hold)
Carlos Gomez 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 1 K
The Martian has lift-off!@Yankees No. 3 prospect Jasson Dominguez launches his 2nd HR of the season for the @TampaTarpons. pic.twitter.com/JLu5BrpFLh— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 6, 2022
Loading comments...