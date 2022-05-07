Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/7/22

Well, the Yankees didn’t start a new winning streak yesterday, but that was because they weren’t offered the chance to. Unfortunately, it remains to be seen if they’ll be afforded the opportunity today as rain is in the forecast for this afternoon. A doubleheader has been scheduled for tomorrow, and both the Yankees and Rangers have an off-day on Monday, so it’s plausible the Yankees will have a third day off here before finally getting their series in with Texas tomorrow. This would be a little less than optimal; a rescheduled game on Monday would have the Yankees lined up to play 23 games in 22 days.

We’ll have you covered on whatever happens. Also on the site today, spurred by Michael King’s Houdini act a few weeks ago in bailing out Aroldis Chapman, Matt finds the times in Yankee history in which a pitcher recorded a full inning while facing one batter. Kevin will look at which Yankees have seen their projections revised the most so far this season, and Esteban will argue for Matt Blake as the best pitching coach in baseball.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers

Time: 1:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

Fun Questions:

1. Will Aaron Judge be in AL MVP contention come the end of the year?

