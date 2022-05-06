Yankees postpone Friday game against Rangers to Sunday doubleheader

This news will not come as a shock to anyone in the New York City area, as it’s been raining a ton on Friday morning, but the Yankees have already announced that their planned Friday night matchup against the Rangers has been postponed. The forecast indicated that the rain would not be coming to a halt anytime soon.

Go ahead and make any Friday night plans without Yankees baseball in them. They’ll make it up on Sunday with a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 1:35pm. The second game will begin half an hour after the first one ends. Ace Gerrit Cole will now seemingly get the ball tomorrow instead, pushing Luis Severino back to Sunday, with Jordan Montgomery expected to pitch the other game.

Honestly, it feels like there’s a chance that Saturday’s 1:05pm matinee gets pushed back at least a little a few hours, too. There is a mutual off-day on Monday, so in the worst-case scenario of another rainout, the odds are good they could make that game up then, too.

Enjoy your Fridays!