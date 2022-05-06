Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/6/22

New York Post | Jenna Lemoncelli: Aaron Boone has had some notable moments with umpires over the years, and another one happened in Wednesday’s loss to the Blue Jays. Upset at a couple low strike calls on Aaron Judge, Boone made his unhappiness known and wanted to, um, make sure the umpires knew how tall the Yankees’ slugger is.

New York Times | James Wagner: Coming off an 11-game win streak, the Yankees have put up the best record in baseball so far and have looked a lot better than they did in a fairly disappointing 2021. Thus far, they’ve demonstrated an ability to win games in different ways and generally appear to have improved in a couple different facets of the game. They’ve also done all that despite not making any massively high profile moves this past offseason.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: In spite of the loss on Wednesday, the Yankees got a good day out of Joey Gallo in his return to the lineup after missing a couple games with an injury. Gallo was responsible for the Yankees’ only run on the day with a homer and also drew a good walk in the ninth, keeping their hopes alive against Toronto closer Jordan Romano.