Yankees prospects: Luis Gil stabilizes in Scranton

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 2-0 at Rochester Red Wings
SS Oswald Peraza 2-4, 2B
CF Estevan Florial 2-4, 1 K
2B Oswaldo Cabrera 0-4, 2 K
DH Ronald Guzmán 0-4, 1 K
3B Phillip Evans 0-3, 1 BB
1B Greg Bird 1-3, 1 K
LF José Peraza 0-2, 1 BB
C Rob Brantly 0-3
RF Matt Pita 0-3, 1 K
Luis Gil 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 9 K, 1 HR (loss) — best start of the year for Gil
J.P. Sears 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K
Luis Gil brought the HEAT with 9 Ks through 5 IP on Cinco de Mayo #spicy #OffTheRails pic.twitter.com/tQEVxxPteo— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 5, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 5-3 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats
DH Brandon Lockridge 0-4, 3 K
CF Jeisson Rosario 0-2, 2 BB
3B Andres Chaparro 0-3, 1 BB
1B Derek Dietrich 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, 1 K
LF Blake Perkins 1-4, 3B, 1 RBI, 1 K
RF Michael Beltre 1-3, 1 BB, 2 K, SB
SS Jesus Bastidas 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K
C Mickey Gasper 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K
2B Max Burt 0-3, 2 K
Randy Vasquez 3.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 3 K
Steven Jennings 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R (0 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, 1 HR
Kyle Zurak 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (win)
This Derek Dietrich blast caught the train to Penn Station pic.twitter.com/stZePNugya— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 6, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 7-4 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws
SS Trey Sweeney 3-5, 2 2B, 1 RBI
RF Everson Pereira 0-4, 1 BB, 3 K
C Austin Wells 1-4
2B Cooper Bowman 2-5, 2B, 2 K, 2 SB
3B Tyler Hardman 0-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K
CF Aldenis Sanchez 1-4, 1 BB, 2 K, SB
LF James Nelson 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K
DH Eric Wagaman 1-4, 1 BB, 1 K
1B Spencer Henson 2-4, 3 RI, 1 K
Beck Way 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 3 K
Jhonatan Munoz 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K (win)
Carson Coleman 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K (save)
Houston We Have Liftoff— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 5, 2022
Henson with the 3 run Bomb
Gades go ahead 3-0! pic.twitter.com/vDvqPHnvDF
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 10-4 at Bradenton Marauders
SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB, SB
CF Jasson Dominguez 0-4, 1 BB, 3 K
1B Anthony Garcia 1-5, 4 K
LF Madison Santos 2-4, 1 BB, CS
3B Marcos Cabrera 2-5, HR, 1 RBI, 1 K
DH Anthony Seigler 1-3, HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB — .977 OPS for Seigler, a promotion could be due
RF Alan Mejia 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K
2B Roberto Chirinos 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 1 K
C Ben Rice 0-3, 1 BB
Richard Fitts 4.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 5 K
Kevin Milam 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K (win)
Bailey Dees 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
Trevor Holloway 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K
Loading comments...