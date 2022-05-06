Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/6/22

Hope everyone enjoyed the off-day and has woken up ready for the Yankees to start another winning streak (Nestor Cortes certainly did). They’ll have a decent chance to, as they send their ace to the mound tonight to face a relatively unthreatening Texas Rangers team.

To get you ready for the three-game set with Texas, Matt provides the series preview this morning. Also on the site, Sam will break down the positive signs from Joey Gallo, Andres will draw parallels between the 2022 Yankees and the 2021 Giants, Peter discusses how the Yankee bullpen’s performance against the Blue Jays highlights just how much of a weapon the relief corps will be in high-stakes games, and Ryan delivers the answers to this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

Fun Questions:

1. Will any Yankee finish the season with a batting average over .300?

2. Which surprise AL division leader outside of the East (i.e. the Angels and Twins) is most likely to hold on and actually win their division?