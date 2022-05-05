Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 153: Winning Streak Highlights

The Yankees’ 11-game winning streak came to a close on Wednesday night in Toronto, but what a run it was! We discussed the first six wins of that stretch last week, and this time, we chat about the latter half, which included a third straight sweep in Kansas City and impressive back-to-back wins in Toronto. The Jays had been playing .694 ball at Rogers Centre since they returned there last July, so that is some dang good baseball.

Aaron Judge has been especially hot (crushing about 437 homers in the past week), Gleyber Torres stole the show against the Blue Jays on Monday, and the pitching staff has been nothing short of spectacular. Led by Michael King in God Mode, the bullpen just doesn’t allow runs anymore, and there have been great starts from the likes of Gerrit Cole and Jameson Taillon to discuss. The staff held the hard-hitting Jays to just five runs in three games. That’s how you do it. Also, in the time since the last podcast, Joey Gallo got hurt, but is already back! Hooray.

All this, a B-Ref leaderboard update, a busy May schedule preview, some accidental Reds & Mets Talk, and Yankee/Manfred of the Week are all in store! Enjoy the show, and let’s hope that the Yankees remember to not drain all the fun of that winning streak by going on a 2021-esque “bucket of water” follow-up.

You can listen to the show on the web player below, or on any of your preferred podcast apps — to name a few, we’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.