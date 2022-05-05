Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/5/22

Winning streaks inherently make you a little greedy. There’s never going to really be a point when you’re OK with them ending. Sure enough, the Yankees losing their 11-gamer because they couldn’t plate more than a single run against Yusei Kikuchi and company is a bit of a drag. They had their chances, too! Oh well. Plenty of other teams said that exact same thing about the Yankees over the course of those 11 wins. Shake it off, rest easy today, and come back strong tomorrow at home against Texas.

Today on the site, Jake will run through yesterday’s action from the Rays, Red Sox, Twins, and Astros, and Esteban will explore the adjustments that Gleyber Torres has made to his swing since his slow start. Later on, Kunj and I will have a new episode of the PSA Podcast, Andrés will dedicate an appreciation post to the rebounding Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Peter will discuss Jameson Taillon’s recent dalliance with the cutter.

Fun Questions:

1. Will you also be partaking in a baseball off-day, or will you tune into at least one of the other games today?

2. Do the Rangers tie this series with the Penguins back up or do you have a bad feeling after the opening loss in triple overtime?