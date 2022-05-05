Yankees prospects: Sean Boyle fans eight batters in a row

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Postponed due to rain at Rochester Red Wings; will make up on Saturday, May 7th

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-3 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats

SS Anthony Volpe 0-3, 2 SB, HBP — up to 10 SB on season

RF Elijah Dunham 0-3, K, CS

3B Andres Chaparro 0-4, K

CF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, CS, picked off

DH Jeisson Rosario 1-4, 2 K

1B Derek Dietrich 1-2, HR, BB, RBI, K — one of just 3 Somerset hits

LF Blake Perkins 0-3, K

2B Max Burt 0-3, K

C Saul Torres 0-3, throwing error, two passed balls

Sean Boyle 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 9 K, HBP, WP — included 8 strikeouts in a row!

Matt Minnick 2.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K (loss) — only his last hitter walked, but it snowballed from there

Derek Craft 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 0-5 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws

DH Everson Pereira 1-3, BB

CF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, BB, GIDP

3B James Nelson 0-4, 2 K

C Carlos Narvaez 1-3, 2B, BB

LF Pat DeMarco 3-4, SB, K — only actual good day from a Renegade, tbh

2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, BB, SB, K

1B Spencer Henson 1-4, K

SS Cristian Perez 0-4, 2 K, GIDP

RF Aaron Palensky 0-3, K

Will Warren 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 6 K (loss)

Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR*

Wellington Diaz 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, HR, HBP

Alex Mauricio 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, pickoff error

*A note, with a hat tip to Dan Kelly: Remarkably, Hudson Valley pitchers had thrown 142 straight innings (parts of 17 games) without a homer, and Myatt himself hadn’t given one up since July 2018 (74 innings). Evidently, it was time.

Will Warren doing what he does best #sititdown



We head to the Top of 2 still scoreless pic.twitter.com/fvpjHp6doZ — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 4, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 7-5 at Bradenton Marauders

DH Alexander Vargas 2-4, 2B, BB, SB

CF Jasson Dominguez 1-4, 2B, BB, K

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-4, 2 K, HBP

RF Madison Santos 1-3, 2 BB, RBI, 2 K

C Anthony Seigler 1-5, 3 K

LF Grant Richardson 2-3, 2 BB, 3 RBI, K

SS Roberto Chirinos 2-4, BB, K, SB

1B Alex Guerrero 1-5, 3 K

2B Luis Santos 0-5, RBI

Yon Castro 3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K

Danny Watson 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, HBP

Zach Messinger 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, HR

Jack Neely 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, WP (win)