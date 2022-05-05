Yankees prospects: Sean Boyle fans eight batters in a row

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Postponed due to rain at Rochester Red Wings; will make up on Saturday, May 7th
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 1-3 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats
SS Anthony Volpe 0-3, 2 SB, HBP — up to 10 SB on season
RF Elijah Dunham 0-3, K, CS
3B Andres Chaparro 0-4, K
CF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, CS, picked off
DH Jeisson Rosario 1-4, 2 K
1B Derek Dietrich 1-2, HR, BB, RBI, K — one of just 3 Somerset hits
LF Blake Perkins 0-3, K
2B Max Burt 0-3, K
C Saul Torres 0-3, throwing error, two passed balls
Sean Boyle 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 9 K, HBP, WP — included 8 strikeouts in a row!
Matt Minnick 2.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K (loss) — only his last hitter walked, but it snowballed from there
Derek Craft 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 0-5 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws
DH Everson Pereira 1-3, BB
CF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, BB, GIDP
3B James Nelson 0-4, 2 K
C Carlos Narvaez 1-3, 2B, BB
LF Pat DeMarco 3-4, SB, K — only actual good day from a Renegade, tbh
2B Eduardo Torrealba 0-3, BB, SB, K
1B Spencer Henson 1-4, K
SS Cristian Perez 0-4, 2 K, GIDP
RF Aaron Palensky 0-3, K
Will Warren 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 6 K (loss)
Tanner Myatt 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, HR*
Wellington Diaz 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, HR, HBP
Alex Mauricio 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 3 K, pickoff error
*A note, with a hat tip to Dan Kelly: Remarkably, Hudson Valley pitchers had thrown 142 straight innings (parts of 17 games) without a homer, and Myatt himself hadn’t given one up since July 2018 (74 innings). Evidently, it was time.
Will Warren doing what he does best #sititdown— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 4, 2022
We head to the Top of 2 still scoreless pic.twitter.com/fvpjHp6doZ
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 7-5 at Bradenton Marauders
DH Alexander Vargas 2-4, 2B, BB, SB
CF Jasson Dominguez 1-4, 2B, BB, K
3B Marcos Cabrera 0-4, 2 K, HBP
RF Madison Santos 1-3, 2 BB, RBI, 2 K
C Anthony Seigler 1-5, 3 K
LF Grant Richardson 2-3, 2 BB, 3 RBI, K
SS Roberto Chirinos 2-4, BB, K, SB
1B Alex Guerrero 1-5, 3 K
2B Luis Santos 0-5, RBI
Yon Castro 3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K
Danny Watson 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K, HBP
Zach Messinger 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 4 K, HR
Jack Neely 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 3 K, WP (win)
Loading comments...