Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/4/22

The red-hot Yankees simply can do no wrong at the moment. Even spots where they clearly messed up, like when Marwin González ran out of the basepaths and was most definitely tagged by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., are instead going their way somehow. Getting shutdown by Alex Manoah for five innings? Hit a bomb to chase him an inning later and feast on the bullpen. It all works out to an 11-game win streak, with a chance at yet another sweep today — and this one over their biggest competition in the division. Another win would be a major statement that the AL East runs through New York, at least to open up the year.

Before we get to that, we’ll get you started with some of our pieces for the day. Andrew starts us off by running through the action for the competition yesterday, and John completes his trilogy on Star Wars Day by reminiscing on how the Yankees’ shadow as the Evil Empire is still felt even if the team itself has moved past that era. PSA alum Matt Provenzano drops in to talk about how the vibes of this team are different than last year’s cursed squad, Peter looks into Chad Green’s attempts to find a breaking ball, and I’ll discuss how Giancarlo Stanton is working his way into the outfield rotation this year.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. EST

AD

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Rogers Centre — Toronto, ON

Fun Questions:

1. Who will have the most home runs on the team during May?

2. Did you watch last night’s heartbreaking playoff loss for the Rangers?