Yankees prospects: Beltre hits a slam to lead Somerset

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: L, 0-2 at Rochester Red Wings
SS Oswald Peraza 1-4, 1 2B — nearly missed a homer to the gap in left
CF Estevan Florial 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K
2B Oswaldo Cabrera 0-4, 1 K
1B Ronald Guzmán 1-4, 2 K
DH Greg Bird 1-4, 1 K
LF José Peraza 0-4, 2 K
C Max McDowell 0-3, 2 K
3B Armando Alvarez 1-3, 1 2B, 1 K
RF Ryan LaMarre 0-3, 1 K
Hayden Wesneski 5 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 6 K, 1 HR (loss)
Michael Gomez 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K
Braden Bristo 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 K
Left-center was looking pretty good for Oswald Peraza. pic.twitter.com/yRQ32fwokv— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 4, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 8-7 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats
SS Anthony Volpe 0-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB
DH Elijah Dunham 0-3, 1 BB, 2 SB
3B Andres Chaparro 0-2, 2 BB, 1 K
CF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
LF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB
1B Chad Bell 1-3, 2 R, 1 BB
C Mickey Gasper 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
RF Michael Beltre 1-3, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB — grand slam kicked things off in the second
2B Jesus Bastidas 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R
Mitch Spence 4 IP, 5 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 5 K, 2 HR
Barrett Loseke 3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 K (win)
Nick Ernst 2 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 1 K, 1 HR (save), fielding error
Nothing like a Tuesday morning grand slam!— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 3, 2022
Michael Beltre gets the @SOMPatriots started. pic.twitter.com/P7gJMtSlGc
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 3-5 at Jersey Shore BlueClaws
SS Trey Sweeney 1-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
CF Everson Pereira 2-5, 1 CS
C Austin Wells 2-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R — A 1.023 OPS will play, I suppose
2B Cooper Bowman 0-2, 2 BB, 1 K
3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, 1 RBI
1B Eric Wagaman 0-1, 3 BB, 1 K
LF Aldenis Sanchez 0-4, 2 K
DH Carlos Narvaez 0-4, 4 K
RF Pat DeMarco 1-4, 2 K
Matt Sauer 6 IP, 4 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 7 K (loss)
Nelvin Correa 2 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 1 K
Rally Time! #oppotaco@wellsius16 pic.twitter.com/vuwnBMt2CA— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 4, 2022
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 4-1 at Bradenton Marauders
SS Alexander Vargas 0-5, 2 K, throwing error
CF Jasson Dominguez 1-4, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K, throwing error
1B Anthony Garcia 0-2, 3 BB, 1 K
DH Madison Santos 1-5, 4 K
3B Marcos Cabrera 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
C Anthony Seigler 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
LF Grant Richardson 1-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K
RF Raimfer Salinas 1-4, 2 K
2B Luis Santos 0-3, 1 BB
Tyrone Yulie 5 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 5 K (win)
Enrique Santana 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K (hold)
Harold Cortijo 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, throwing error (hold)
Ryan Anderson 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K (hold)
Carlos Gomez 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (save) — team effort from the ‘pen to hold it down
Loading comments...