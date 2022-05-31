Yankees Prospects: Week eight minor league review

Three of the four Yankees affiliates split their weekly series over the last week. Jasson Dominguez’s improved play for over a month now is starting to attention as his overall numbers are creeping up. At the higher levels, one prospect had a night to forget, followed by a day to remember for Hudson Valley. Meanwhile, Will Warren has gone from an under-the-radar, eighth-round pick last July to Double-A this year with his recent promotion. If you have any questions about how the Yankees feel about him as a prospect, just look at his incredible trajectory.

Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders

Record: 18-29; Ninth place in the International League (East), 12.5 GB

Past Week: 3-3 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Marlins)

Coming Up: Home vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs

The Railriders pulled even for the week with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Top pitching prospects Ken Waldichuk and Hayden Wesneski both turned in strong performances again for the team. Greg Bird and Derek Dietrich have both found their groove and provided much of the offense for the team over the past week. Bird has been putting up solid numbers for two weeks now, while Dietrich’s 4-for-5 performance on Thursday night included a walk-off double in the tenth inning.

Players of Note:

Ken Waldichuk: 8 G; 1.38 ERA, 39 IP, 21 H, 15 BB, 62K (Double-A and Triple-A Numbers)

Hayden Wesneski: 9 G; 2.23 ERA, 44.1 IP, 26 H, 13 BB, 45 K

Greg Bird: 11 G; .317/.364/.561, 2 HR, 4 2B

Derek Dietrich: 29 G; .271/.397/.615, 8 HR, 9 2B (Double-A and Triple-A Numbers)

It's No. 5 prospect for the @Yankees Ken Waldichuk's world, and we're just living in it.

5 IP // 2 H // 1 R // 3 BB // 7 K // 1.74 ERA pic.twitter.com/AXq75tlhgO — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 29, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots

Record: 29-15; First place in Eastern League (Northeast), 1 GA

Past Week: 3-3 vs. Portland SeaDogs (Red Sox)

Coming Up: Away vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

After a big campaign in the Arizona Fall League, Elijah Dunham put himself on the radar of many prospect evaluators. His early season performance has been up and down for Double-A Somerset so far, but he is now coming to life over the last two weeks. He is displaying the improved power and ability to make consistently hard contact that excited scouts in the AFL. To start this week, the Patriots have already kicked off their next series with a rare Monday game (see the results at the end of the article).

Players of Note:

Elijah Dunham: 11 G; .386/.440/.795, 4 HR, 3B, 4 2B

Anthony Volpe: 10 G; .293/.356/.488, HR, 5 2B

Barrett Loseke: 13 G; 1.50 ERA, 24 IP, 19 H, 12 BB, 29 K

Randy Vasquez: 7 G; 2.43, 29.2 IP, 18 H, 11 BB, 26 K

How about Elijah Dunham?



The @Yankees' No. 26 prospect for @SOMPatriots today:



1st inning -- HR

2nd inning -- 1B, SB

4th inning -- 1B

6th inning -- BB

9th inning -- 2B pic.twitter.com/VFivmlx0zh — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 29, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades

Record: 13-24; Third place in the South Atlantic League (North), 11.5 GB

Past Week: 3-3 vs. Rome Braves

Coming Up: Away vs. Aberdeen Iron Birds (Orioles)

Anthony Seigler had an eventful weekend. The Yankees’ first round pick in 2018 is playing the best baseball of his professional career right now, but made headlines for both good and bad reasons on the weekend. First, a video of him bat flipping and celebrating out of the box only to be thrown out at second base made the rounds. Luckily, he was able to get back on the field the next day where he crushed a two-run home run that proved to be the only runs in the game.

Players of Note:

Everson Pereira: 8 G; .419/.500/.548, 2 2B, 3B

Anthony Seigler: 31 G; .268/.445/.464, 4 HR, 7 2B (Combined Low-A and High-A)

Eric Wagaman: 18 G; .298/.459/.561, 4 HR, 3 2B

T.J. Sikkema: 4 G; 2.00 ERA, 9 IP, 5 H, 3 BB, 12 K

BANG



Anthony Seigler with a monster 2-Run Blast to put us up 2-0 over @TheRomeBraves pic.twitter.com/c8TFF2FEOj — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 29, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Record: 20-25; Fourth place in the Florida State League (East Coast), 10.5 GB

Past Week: 3-4 vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers

Coming Up: Home vs.

The story of the week for the Tarpons was the season debut for Yorlin Calderon, in which he threw a no-hitter in the second game of a doubleheader. Calderon was great for the seven-inning game, and Tarpons’ pitching gave up just one hit in 14 innings of play that day.

The Tarpons have been a streaky team in May, with winning streaks of four and six games. Unfortunately, those winning streaks have been surrounded by a five-game and a pair of four-game losing streaks. Behind those up-and-down performances, Jasson Dominguez seems to have started turning a corner on his season. He has a 170 wRC+ over his last 27 games, and is making a lot of loud contact that is now turning into extra-base hits on a regular basis.

Players of Note:

Yorlin Calderon: 1 G; 0.00 ERA, 7 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 7 K

Yon Castro: 7 G; 3.21 ERA, 28 IP, 23 H, 8 BB, 36 K

Jasson Dominguez: 27 G; .311/.400/.553, 5 HR, 3B, 8 2B, 170 wRC+

Kyle Battle: 7 G; .304/.385/.565, HR, 3 2B

Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 13-2 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies*

*As noted above, yes, there was one rare Monday matchup in Double-A yesterday. Somerset will be off tomorrow instead.

LF Elijah Dunham 2-5, 2B

CF Jeisson Rosario 0-4, BB, 2 K

DH Josh Breaux 1-2, 2B, 3 BB

1B Andres Chaparro 1-4, BB, K

RF Blake Perkins 1-4, 2B, R, 2 K, error

C Rodolfo Durán 0-4, K

SS Jesus Bastidas 2-4, HR, R, RBI, SB

3B Chad Bell 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K, 2 E

2B Max Burt 0-4

Sean Boyle 3.1 IP, 10 R, 8 ER, 8 H, 2 BB, 2 HBP, 3 K

Carlos Espinal 1.2 IP, 1 R, 3 H, 2 K

Steven Jennings 2.0 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 HR

Carson Coleman 1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K