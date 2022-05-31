Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 157: Not a Troptimal Outcome

In an early podcast for this week, Kunj and I looked back on a decent-but-frustrating series at Tropicana Field (what else is new?) wherein the Yankees pitching shoved but the lineup fell short. Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres seem to be the only hitters regularly bringing their lumber to the yard, as everyone else is either slumping (Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu), injured (Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson), or — most annoyingly — continuing to show minimal signs of life at bat (Joey Gallo, Aaron Hicks). But hey, at least, uh, Matt Carpenter is now in tow??

Thankfully, as previously stated, the Yankees’ pitching has been tremendous. Nestor Cortes and Jameson Taillon absolutely dominated the Rays on Thursday & Friday, and both Gerrit Cole and Luis Severino turned in outings that would’ve been good enough to win most days on Saturday & Sunday. The offense had different plans though, and the merely adequate bullpen needs someone aside from the otherworldly Clay Holmes to step up.

The show covers all that, Derek Jeter deciding to join Twitter for some reason, a brief B-Ref leaderboard update/tribute to Jamo, the upcoming series against the Angels, Tigers, and Twins, and of course, the Yankee & Manfred of the Week.

You can listen to the show on the web player below, or on any of your preferred podcast apps — to name a few, we’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.