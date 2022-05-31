Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/31/22

We had a brief reprieve yesterday, with the Yankees enjoying their first scheduled off-day in weeks. Hopefully, it acted as a reset button for them, after they dropped a couple of frustrating games at the Trop to close out the weekend. They get back to work with a six-game homestand, starting off with a series with the Angels as Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani come to town.

As things get started up again, we’ll have a loaded day for you on the site. Catch up first on what happened in the AL on Memorial Day, and on Dan’s review of the last week on the Yankee farm. Plus, Matt will preview the series with LA, Sam analyzes how Aaron Judge has somehow beaten expectations, Esteban explains how important it’s been to see Yankees starters going deep into games lately, Andrés wonders about how concerned we should be about Michael King, and Peter continues his Separation series with a look at King’s fastballs.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels

Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports West, TBS (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Will Aaron Judge hit .300 for the entire season?

2. Will Shohei Ohtani homer in this upcoming series?