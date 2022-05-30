Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Memorial Day weekend has arrived, one of the unofficial way markers for a Major League Baseball season. Summer is around the corner, trade rumors will begin to circulate, and teams are starting to have a good sense of where they stand in relation to the playoff race. The Yankees are comfortably in contender status this year, and given how the whisperings around the league will gravitate around them even when they’re only so-so it’s fair to expect the team to be connected to many names big and small.

It’s not like it will be unwarranted, either — despite their stellar record, there’s clear room for improvement and specific spots to target. The talk will only heat up throughout the month and exponentially expand in July, but its fair to start asking the questions now. Will the Yankees have an interest in upgrading their outfield before the trade deadline, and what will they do with Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks if they do? Will they stick with the defense-first strategy at catcher and shortstop? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of June 2nd will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.