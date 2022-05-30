Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/30/22

At long last, we’ve reached a scheduled off-day for the Yankees. If you’ll recall, the team set out on a stretch where they had to play 23 games in 22 days near the beginning of the month — some rainouts changed how that mileage played out, but at the end of the day they got to the same point. They went 15-8 in that run, ending in a disappointing fashion by dropping the last two against Tampa Bay to split a four-game set, but it was overall a very good month for the team. They were the top team in MLB for most of it, and even though the Dodgers just surpassed them for the best overall record the Yankees are still top dogs in the American League. That’s a strong spot to be in heading into June.

There won’t be any baseball to cover around here today, and it’ll be a similarly chill day for the site. Matt brings us the latest results from the Yankees’ rivals last night, Estevão talks about how Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo need to step up to stay in a thinned out lineup, and I’ll be around to drop the latest mailbag request.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day.

Fun Questions:

1. Will Aaron Judge still be leading MLB in home runs by the All-Star Break?

2. Who do you think takes the NBA Finals, Warriors or Celtics?