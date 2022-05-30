Yankees prospects: Anthony Seigler earns some redemption

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 4-3 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

CF Estevan Florial 0-4, 3 K

DH Max McDowell 1-2

PH-DH Greg Bird 0-2

2B Derek Dietrich 0-2, 2 BB

SS José Peraza 1-4, 1 RBI

C Rob Brantly 0-4

3B Armando Alvarez 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

1B Ronald Guzmán 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

LF Oliver Dunn 0-1, 1 R, 3 BB

RF Evan Alexander 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

PH David Freitas 0-0, 1 RBI — pinch-hit sac fly to win the ballgame



Vinny Nittoli 1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K

Matt Krook 5.1 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 4 BB, 5 K, 1 HR

José Mujica 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB

Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 R, 3 K (win)

COMEBACK COMPLETE thanks to this David Freitas WALK-OFF #spicy ️ pic.twitter.com/L6UZ0xYLPd — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 29, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 12-4 at Portland Sea Dogs

SS Anthony Volpe 1-6, 1 2B, 1 R, 3 K

LF Brandon Lockridge 2-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

C Josh Breaux 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB

1B Andres Chaparro 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 3 R

RF Elijah Dunham 4-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SB — happy birthday to this young man

CF Jeisson Rosario 2-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R

2B Jesus Bastidas 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 CS

DH Michael Beltre 2-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 SB

3B Max Burt 0-2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB



Mitch Spence 5.2 IP, 4 R, 7 H, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HR (win)

Matt Minnick 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K

Kyle Zurak 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H

Nick Ernst 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K

How about Elijah Dunham?



The @Yankees' No. 26 prospect for @SOMPatriots today:



1st inning -- HR

2nd inning -- 1B, SB

4th inning -- 1B

6th inning -- BB

9th inning -- 2B pic.twitter.com/VFivmlx0zh — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 29, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 2-1 vs. Rome Braves

2B Cooper Bowman 1-4

SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, 1 K

CF Everson Pereira 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

C Anthony Seigler 1-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB — redemption for his previous blunder, also threw out a runner at first to end the game

3B Tyler Hardman 1-3, 1 BB, 1 SB

DH Eric Wagaman 1-2, 1 BB

1B Spencer Henson 0-3, 1 K

LF Pat DeMarco 1-3, 1 2B

RF Aaron Palensky 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 CS



T.J. Sikkema 2.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Wellington Diaz 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 K

Josue Panacual 4.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 2 K (win)

Carlos Gomez 1.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K (save)

BANG



Anthony Seigler with a monster 2-Run Blast to put us up 2-0 over @TheRomeBraves pic.twitter.com/c8TFF2FEOj — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 29, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 4-5 at Lakeland Flying Tigers

SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, 1 2B, 1 K

CF Jasson Dominguez 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

C Antonio Gomez 1-5

1B Anthony Garcia 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K — first in the system to 10 homers

DH Marcos Cabrera 0-2, 2 BB

RF Grant Richardson 1-2, 1 3B, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K

2B Benjamin Cowles 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

LF Alan Mejia 0-4

3B Roberto Chirinos 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K



Zach Messinger 2.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 6 K

Kevin Milam 2.1 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 K

Bailey Dees 1 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 2 BB

Danny Watson 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K

Ryan Anderson 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K