Yankees prospects: Anthony Seigler earns some redemption

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 4-3 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
CF Estevan Florial 0-4, 3 K
DH Max McDowell 1-2
PH-DH Greg Bird 0-2
2B Derek Dietrich 0-2, 2 BB
SS José Peraza 1-4, 1 RBI
C Rob Brantly 0-4
3B Armando Alvarez 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
1B Ronald Guzmán 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R
LF Oliver Dunn 0-1, 1 R, 3 BB
RF Evan Alexander 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
PH David Freitas 0-0, 1 RBI — pinch-hit sac fly to win the ballgame
Vinny Nittoli 1.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K
Matt Krook 5.1 IP, 3 R, 3 H, 4 BB, 5 K, 1 HR
José Mujica 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB
Greg Weissert 1 IP, 0 R, 3 K (win)
COMEBACK COMPLETE thanks to this David Freitas WALK-OFF #spicy ️ pic.twitter.com/L6UZ0xYLPd— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 29, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 12-4 at Portland Sea Dogs
SS Anthony Volpe 1-6, 1 2B, 1 R, 3 K
LF Brandon Lockridge 2-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
C Josh Breaux 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB
1B Andres Chaparro 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 3 R
RF Elijah Dunham 4-4, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SB — happy birthday to this young man
CF Jeisson Rosario 2-5, 1 HR, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R
2B Jesus Bastidas 0-3, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 CS
DH Michael Beltre 2-4, 1 2B, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 SB
3B Max Burt 0-2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB
Mitch Spence 5.2 IP, 4 R, 7 H, 1 BB, 7 K, 1 HR (win)
Matt Minnick 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K
Kyle Zurak 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H
Nick Ernst 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K
How about Elijah Dunham?— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 29, 2022
The @Yankees' No. 26 prospect for @SOMPatriots today:
1st inning -- HR
2nd inning -- 1B, SB
4th inning -- 1B
6th inning -- BB
9th inning -- 2B pic.twitter.com/VFivmlx0zh
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 2-1 vs. Rome Braves
2B Cooper Bowman 1-4
SS Trey Sweeney 0-4, 1 K
CF Everson Pereira 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
C Anthony Seigler 1-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB — redemption for his previous blunder, also threw out a runner at first to end the game
3B Tyler Hardman 1-3, 1 BB, 1 SB
DH Eric Wagaman 1-2, 1 BB
1B Spencer Henson 0-3, 1 K
LF Pat DeMarco 1-3, 1 2B
RF Aaron Palensky 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 CS
T.J. Sikkema 2.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K
Wellington Diaz 0.1 IP, 0 R, 1 K
Josue Panacual 4.1 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 BB, 2 K (win)
Carlos Gomez 1.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K (save)
BANG— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 29, 2022
Anthony Seigler with a monster 2-Run Blast to put us up 2-0 over @TheRomeBraves pic.twitter.com/c8TFF2FEOj
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 4-5 at Lakeland Flying Tigers
SS Alexander Vargas 1-5, 1 2B, 1 K
CF Jasson Dominguez 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K
C Antonio Gomez 1-5
1B Anthony Garcia 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K — first in the system to 10 homers
DH Marcos Cabrera 0-2, 2 BB
RF Grant Richardson 1-2, 1 3B, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K
2B Benjamin Cowles 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
LF Alan Mejia 0-4
3B Roberto Chirinos 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 K
Zach Messinger 2.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 6 K
Kevin Milam 2.1 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 2 K
Bailey Dees 1 IP, 3 R, 2 H, 2 BB
Danny Watson 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K
Ryan Anderson 1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K
