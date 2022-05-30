Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/30/22

MLB.com: In case you missed it, there was a minor move on Sunday as catcher Rob Brantly elected free agency instead of an assignment to the minors ... and then re-signed with the Yankees.

New York Post | Dan Martin: With Nestor Cortes’ continued emergence in the Yankees’ rotation, the team is starting to look ahead at monitoring his innings ahead of a potential postseason run. Cortes has never thrown more than 119 innings in any professional season and the team is going to keep an eye on him with him looking like someone who will be penciled into a postseason rotation.

New York Post | Dan Martin: Nothing is truly going right for Aaron Hicks this season. While his struggles are well documented, Sunday he actually struck a couple balls well, only for Rays fielders to make nice plays.

CBS Sports: In injury news, pitcher Domingo Germán could be nearing a rehab assignment soon. Having not pitched in game action all season due to a shoulder injury, Germán has been pitching to live hitters at the Yankees’ complex in Tampa and might be ready to take the next step soon.

CBS Sports: Pitcher Stephen Ridings impressed in his brief time in the big leagues last season, but he’s been plagued by injury since, and it appears he’s had another setback. Ridings had been throwing off flat ground, trying to rehab after a shoulder injury, but on Saturday Aaron Boone confirmed that Ridings was no longer throwing. He said surgery wasn’t yet the move, but it is another setback for Ridings.