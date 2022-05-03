New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays: Jameson Taillon vs. Alek Manoah

Ten wins in a row is sweet, but you know what’s even sweeter? That’s right: 11 wins in a row. Coincidentally, that’s exactly what the Yankees are seeking tonight in Toronto, as they play the middle contest of a three-game set with their division rivals, the Blue Jays.

Jameson Taillon (1-1, 3.26 ERA, 3.80 FIP) gets the ball for the Yankees, making his fifth start of the season. The right-hander has been solid in the early part of the season, striking out a little under a batter per inning and walking pretty much no one. That said, he does have a propensity for the long ball, and against a dominant lineup like Toronto’s, that could be trouble. That said, Taillon did face the Blue Jays in his first start of the season, and he didn’t fare too shabby, keeping them to just two runs on five hits in five innings, striking out six and walking none. With the way the Yankees’ bats have been swinging of late, if he replicated that tonight, the Yankees will be in business.

Of course, that’s easier said than done, because Toronto will be sending to the mound young pitcher Alek Manoah (4-0, 1.44 ERA, 3.08 FIP). While eyes are on free agent signing Kevin Gausman — and rightfully so, given his dominance in April — the 24-year-old has been a veritable ace for the Blue Jays this season. His 1.44 ERA is best on the team, although that FIP suggests some regression is in order, and he’s held opponents to just 5.4 hits per nine. When facing the Yankees lineup earlier this year (coincidentally, also against Taillon), he absolutely eviscerated them, allowing no runs and just one hit in six innings of work, dancing around four walks courtesy of seven strikeouts.

DJ LeMahieu gets the night off for the Yankees, while Joey Gallo sits for the third straight day with his groin injury. Aaron Hicks takes the former’s leadoff spot, while Marwin Gonzalez will bat seventh and man left. Jose Trevino gets the start behind the plate, his second straight, as he takes more and more time away from Kyle Higashioka.

How to watch:

Location: Rogers Centre — Toronto, ON

First pitch: 7:07 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES Network, Sportsnet, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv

