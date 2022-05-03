Yankees Prospects: Week four minor league review

Despite a number of weather-related delays, it was a bright week for the Yankee system as three of the team’s affiliates brought home series wins. A pair of prospects secured weekly league honors due to their strong performances, and a number of the Yankees’ best prospects have really started picking up the pace. Let’s take a look at the results and performances around the Yankees system.

Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders

Record: 9-14; Eighth place in the International League (East) 4.5 GB

Past Week: 2-4 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies)

Coming Up: Away vs. Rochester Red Wings (Nationals)

After starting the week with back-to-back wins, the Scranton RailRiders could not close out a series victory as they dropped the next four games. Estevan Florial had a strong week, picking up seven hits in his five games played this last week. Oswaldo Cabrera also continued to pick up the pace, as his double on Thursday night gave him doubles in five straight games.

Players of Note:

Matt Krook: 5 G; 1.96 ERA, 23 IP, 16 H, 14 BB, 33 K

Estevan Florial: 5 G; .389/.522/.444, 2B, 2 SB

Hayden Wesneski: 4 G; 2.37 ERA, 19 IP, 11 H, 5 BB, 20 K, .164 BAA

Oswaldo Cabrera: 8 G; .281/.361/.531, HR, 5 2B

On cycle watch for Oswaldo Cabrera tonight pic.twitter.com/2TxBE3USjr — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) April 29, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots

Record: 14-7; First place in Eastern League (Northeast) 3.0 GA

Past Week: 5-1 vs. Portland SeaDogs (Red Sox)

Coming Up: Home vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

The Somerset pitching staff came up big for the team, as they allowed just nine runs in their six-game series against the Portland SeaDogs. Jhony Brito continued his incredible start to the season, tossing seven scoreless innings on Sunday afternoon. It’s been reported that Brito is up to 98 mph with his fastball while retaining his outstanding control. Anthony Volpe has also started to improve his at-bats and is picking up his offensive game. He has now walked 12 times in the last 10 games, while also hitting a pair of homers, a triple and a double in that stretch.

Players of Note:

Jhony Brito: 4 G; 0.89 ERA, 20.1 IP, 13 H, 5 BB, 22 K, 0.95 WHIP – Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Ken Waldichuk: 4 G; 1.45 ERA, 18.2 IP, 10 H, 6 BB, 28 K

Anthony Volpe: 10 G; .273/.457/.545, 2 HR, 3B, 2B, 6 SB

Blake Perkins: 16 G; .291/.400/.745, 6 HR, 3B, 5 2B

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades

Record: 12-9; Second place in the South Atlantic League (North) 3.5 GB

Past Week: 4-2 vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (Nationals)

Coming Up: Away vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The Renegades won their second series in a row, behind solid pitching and several offensive players who are heating up. Most notably, Austin Wells has been on fire since starting the season just 4-for-27. Wells hit three home runs on the week and could be just weeks away from punching his ticket to Double-A.

On Saturday night, the Renegades stole nine bases without being caught. The team has 58 stolen bases in their first 21 games of the season, leading the South Atlantic League. Five players on the roster already have at least eight stolen bases, including Wells who is 8-for-8 on the season.

Players of Note:

Austin Wells: 17 G; .311/.434/.525, 3 HR, 4 2B

Everson Pereira: 18 G; .300/.388/.414, HR, 2 3B, 2B

Edgar Barclay: 6 G; 17.1 IP, 1.56 ERA, 13 H, 2 BB, 24 K, 0.87 WHIP

Carson Coleman: 6 G; 12.2 IP, 0.00 ERA, 6 H, 7 BB, 17 K

Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Record: 9-11; Third place in the Florida State League (East Coast) 4 GB

Past Week: 3-2 vs. Lakeland Flying Tigers

Coming Up: Away vs. Bradenton Marauders (Pirates)

It appeared that the Florida State League had little interest in pitching to Anthony Garcia in the early going. The Tarpons’ slugging first baseman walked 18 times in his first 13 games of the season. This week, the Lakeland Flying Tigers challenged Garcia and he responded in a big way. In four games, Garcia hit seven balls with exit velocities of 100 mph or more, including four home runs. According to Yankees hitting coordinator Joe Migliaccio, Garcia has just an eight percent chase rate on the season and has lowered his strikeout rate from to 28.6 percent. For context, 28.5 percent of plate appearances in the Florida State League have ended with a strikeout this year. In addition to Garcia, Anthony Seigler has continued his strong play and is another player who is in position to earn a quick promotion back to the High-A level he spent part of last season at.

Players of Note:

Anthony Garica: 17 G; .265/.486/.653, 6 HR, 2B, 20 BB – Florida State League Player of the Week

Anthony Seigler: 13 G; .270/.449/.541, 2 HR, 4 2B, 12 BB

Carlos Gomez: 5 G; 1.93 ERA, 14 IP, 9 H, 2 BB, 23 K

Jaun Carela: 3 G; 0.71 ERA, 12.2 IP, 4 H, 4 BB, 19 K