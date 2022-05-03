Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/3/22

It took some doing, but the Yankees snatched a tight game from their rivals last night. They’ve run their winning streak all the way to ten games, marking the team’s second double-digit streak in the span of nine calendar months. If they can make it 11 tonight with Jameson Taillon on the mound, they’ll secure a fourth-straight series victory.

As the Yankees roll along, we do as well, as we’ve got another packed day on the site. Kick things off with Dan’s review of the last week down on the farm, and Josh’s recap of what’s going in with the Yankees’ other rivals. Josh will also opine on how the Yankee offense is succeeding just by getting back to doing what they do well, and John looks at the softest hit balls that have turned into runs this year. Meanwhile, Mason analyzes the Yankee defense, Estevão compares the New York and Toronto rotations, and Sam breaks down some notable differences in the approaches of the Yankees’ big sluggers.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Sportsnet, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Rogers Centre — Toronto, ON

Fun Questions:

1. A few weeks in, which Yankee starter do you trust most outside of Gerrit Cole right now?

2. Gleyber Torres’ big game last night pushed him to a 108 wRC+ this season. Is he turning things around?