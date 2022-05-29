Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Matt Carpenter welcomes himself to New York

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Matt Carpenter is loving his look in a Yankees uniform

The Yanks made a surprising move this past week when they brought the 36-year-old Matt Carpenter aboard. However, he wasted no time warming himself up to the fans. He scored two runs in his first appearance and then blasted a homer in his second game with the team. We can’t forget about his mustache, either!

The Jose Trevino Game

Just as they practiced when he was a kid. Jose and his late father used to train for moments like this one in the backyard. A walk-off hit in a Yankees uniform is something they’ve always dreamed of, until it became a reality. In one of the coolest moments of the season thus far, Trevino knocked in the game-winning run for New York on what would have been his dad’s birthday. This is why we love baseball.

Hey Dad, Happy Birthday I love you and miss you! Check out our @Yankees moment.. just like in the backyard pic.twitter.com/RZsXCxraUs — Jose Trevino (@HipHipJose5) May 25, 2022

Luis Gil reports a successful Tommy John surgery

After undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery, the 23-year-old pitcher says everything went well and he will give “101 percent” of himself when he is able to return to the mound. Gil only threw four innings in the majors this season, but had a 3.07 ERA through six starts last season for the Yanks. He has a long recovery ahead of him, but we wish him the best of luck and look forward to seeing him back out there!

hello Fans I am very excited because the operation was a success thank God everything went as God wanted it I am very grateful to God and I want to tell him that I will give 101% of myself so that the recovery goes better than expected in the name of God #Amén ❤️ — Luis Gil (@thegil81) May 25, 2022

Jasson Dominguez hype train

The 19-year-old top outfield prospect has been on a tear as of late for the Tampa Tarpons. In the month of May, he’s hitting .313 with 4 home runs and 15 RBI. In those 22 games since the first of the month, he also owns a 181 wRC+ and a .991 OPS. He’s been very impressive so far and hopes to keep it going.