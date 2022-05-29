Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/29/22

New York Post | Steve Serby: Clay Holmes is the new Yankees closer, at least until Aroldis Chapman figures out his Achilles issues. He’s also pretty much the best relief pitcher in baseball, entering play Saturday with a 1033 ERA+, which is a combination of numbers I’ve never said in that order before when talking about ERA+. The Post talks to him about that, as well as some word association with his Yankees teammates.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Speaking of pitchers talking shop, Corey Kluber made his first start against the Yankees since his shortened 2021 campaign in pinstripes. Kluber was far from the longest-tenured Yankee, but his impact on the current pitching staff is undeniable, as both Gerrit Cole and Michael King addressed how Kluber influenced them while sharing a dugout.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: There’s a lot to live up to when you’re a New York Yankee. There’s the expectation to win every year, the understanding that statistically you’ll never measure up to best players in franchise history ... and there’s the mustache thing. Perhaps because of the ban on beards, the Yankees as an organization have boasted some of the best ‘staches in baseball history, and newest Yankee Matt Carpenter looks to carry on that tradition.

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: Happy trails to one-time Yankee and man-of-the-world Russell Martin. The 39-year-old hadn’t played since 2019, and officially announced his retirement on Instagram yesterday, wrapping up an excellent 14-year career. The four-time All-Star was legitimately one of the best catchers in baseball at his best, including two seasons with the Yankees, when he hit 39 homers and compiled 9.1 fWAR with outstanding framing behind the plate. He’s also one of my personal favorite players, so enjoy retirement, Russ.