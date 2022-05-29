Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/29/22

The Yankees’ excellent starting pitching continued yesterday as Gerrit Cole spun six innings of one-run ball with double-digit strikeouts, but while the New York offense was able to get away with plating just two on Friday night, their lone first-inning run just wasn’t going to be enough. The Tigers and Orioles managed to produce more runs against the aging Corey Kluber in his previous two starts than the Yankees scored yesterday afternoon. They had their chances. Oh well.

Take the last of this four-game set today and go into the long-awaited Monday off-day with another series win. Shane McClanahan will present a challenge this afternoon, but a Trop split after taking the first two games would be a big ol’ bummer.

Today on the site, Jake will catch us up on the Yankees’ rivals’ action last night, Estevão will correct a common misconception about the Rays’ 2020s success, and Jesse will editorialize about the aesthetics of constant pitcher churn through arm injuries. Later on, Matt will honor the arrival of Manny Bañuelos in pinstripes with a look back at another player who took a decade to make it to the Bronx, and Joe will write up the weekly social media roundup.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 1:40 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Sun, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Tropicana Field

Fun Questions:

1. Goofier dispute: the Tommy Pham v. Joc Pederson fantasy football fight or the Jeff McNeil v. Francisco Lindor rat/raccoon debate?

2. Which National League team has been the biggest surprise to you thus far?