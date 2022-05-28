Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/28/22

MLB Trade Rumors | Darragh McDonald: Capping off a week that has been, how should we say it, eventful for him, Yankees third baseman/designated hitter Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day Injured List with right shoulder inflammation, backdated to May 24th. While this news is at least a little bit concerning — Donaldson has been bothered by shoulder issues before, spending two weeks on the shelf in 2018 and seeing his arm strength deteriorate for much of the rest of the season — the Yankees seem confident that this should be a short-term issue, believing that the cortisone shot he received this week should get him back on the field sooner rather than later.

As the corresponding move, Chad Green was sent to the 60-day IL, a mere formality since he was already out for the season.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Filling in for the injured Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield, Miguel Andújar has impressed the Yankees coaching staff with his left field play over the last few days. Third base coach Luis Rojas particularly highlighted his improved jump, a product of the strength and conditioning work the former third baseman undertook this past winter. His performance at the plate and in the field has been welcome reinforcement for a team that has been beset by injuries recently.

ESPN | Jeff Passan: According to an internal memo obtained by ESPN last week, Major League Baseball rebuked numerous teams for creating an “untenable working environment” for women employees due to facilities that “fall embarrassingly below the high standards” set by the league (and, more importantly, by basic human decency). In particular, teams have consistently failed to provide adequate facilities for women who work for visiting ballclubs.

ESPN+ | Bradford Doolittle (subscription required): The Yankees have come from behind a lot this season — more than anyone else in baseball, in fact, with 13 of their 33 wins of the come-from-behind nature. But is coming from behind a skill that a team can have, or is it simply something that good teams do? Doolittle dives into the numbers, ranking every team since 1974 based on how many come-from-behind wins they had relative to the amount of opportunities for come-from-behind wins (that is, the total number of these wins plus the total number of losses). What were his conclusions? Unfortunately, I can’t tell you that, since this article is behind a paywall. However, for those of you who do have an ESPN+ subscription, this is definitely worth a read.