Today on Pinstripe Alley - 5/28/22

The Yankee offense, besieged by injuries, has cooled off as the temperatures have warmed, but no matter. The team has found a useful workaround: send out starting pitchers that simply never allow runs. Jameson Taillon dominated the Rays last night, and today, the Yankees will send out Gerrit Cole to try and cinch the series in Tampa.

On the site, Dan reviews Clarke Schmidt’s journey through the Yankee system, as the right-hander graduates from prospect lists. Matt also looks back at pitchers that didn’t allow a baserunner during their Yankee career, Peter argues that Jose Trevino should be starting at catcher, and Sam reflects on why we have baseball.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Time: 4:10 p.m. EST

TV: YES Network

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Tropicana Field

Fun Questions:

1. Will Clay Holmes finish the season with an ERA above or below 2?

2. The Red Sox have started to play better of late; will they figure into the into the division race at some point this year?